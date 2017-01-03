Fake pastor jailed six months

A fake pastor Akwesi Amoah, who hired musical instruments from one Dr Brenya to be used for church programmes but later sold them in the Central Region, has been sentenced to six months' imprisonment with hard labour. Delivering the judgment, Fred Obikyere of the Sunyani Magistrate Court B, said Akwesi Amoah must serve six months in prison with hard labour and come back to pay GHA 5,000 to cover the cost of the items.

Chicago, IL

