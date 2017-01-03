Evict Mahama asap from that house, what greediness is that?

President Mahama has behaved like a perfect gentleman after the election which has garnered him kudos around the world in a continent that has bad Actors as Presidents who when voted out of office try to perpetuate their rule by tampering with their various constitutions. Ghana has exemplified itself as a beacon of democratic rule in Africa with previous Presidents like Rawlings and Kufuor peacefully handing over power to their political opponents which President Mahama did to the admiration of all Ghanaians and other African leaders unlike Yahya Jammeh of Gambia who has refused to hand over power after losing the election in that country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.