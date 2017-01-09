Estate Developers Seize Golden Exotic...

Estate Developers Seize Golden Exotics Farmlands

Golden Exotics Limited, the largest producer and exporter of banana and pineapple in Ghana, has expressed worry about the rapid encroachment on its farmlands by some real estate developers. According to the company, sand winning and the encroachment on its farmlands at Obom by the developers in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region was adversely affecting its operations.




