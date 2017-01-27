Eric Opoku dares Nana Addo; pay DKM c...

Eric Opoku dares Nana Addo; pay DKM customers now

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

The Member of Parliament for Asunafo South, who was a Minister for the Brong Ahafo Region under the John Mahama administration, has challenged President Nana Akufo-Addo, to fulfill what he calls a promise made to hundreds of DKM Microfinance customers, whose investments were locked up in what some have described as one of the largest microfinance scams in the country. According to the MP, Eric Opoku, President Akufo-Addo, during his campaign for the Presidency as the New Patriotic Party Flagbearer, promised that all the victims of the DKM scam would be paid in full.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,184 • Total comments across all topics: 278,300,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC