Eric Opoku dares Nana Addo; pay DKM customers now

The Member of Parliament for Asunafo South, who was a Minister for the Brong Ahafo Region under the John Mahama administration, has challenged President Nana Akufo-Addo, to fulfill what he calls a promise made to hundreds of DKM Microfinance customers, whose investments were locked up in what some have described as one of the largest microfinance scams in the country. According to the MP, Eric Opoku, President Akufo-Addo, during his campaign for the Presidency as the New Patriotic Party Flagbearer, promised that all the victims of the DKM scam would be paid in full.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.