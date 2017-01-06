Energy Bank Trains Exporters On Trade Finance
Energy Bank Ghana has schooled several exporters from Tamale, Kumasi and Takoradi on the features, requirements, utilization of trade finance lines, among others, to enhance business transactions. The training, dubbed 'Time with Exporters,' gave the exporters the opportunity to understand the various trade finance products that the bank offers, corresponding bank relationships and its unique selling points.
