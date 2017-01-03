Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku to be appointe...

Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku to be appointed Ghana Gas CEO

13 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, the thebftonline.com has gathered will be heading to the Ghana National Gas Company to head the place as the Chief Executive Officer . This means he will be taking over from the current CEO of the company, Dr. George Sipa-Adjah Yankey.

Chicago, IL

