Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku to be appointed Ghana Gas CEO
Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, the thebftonline.com has gathered will be heading to the Ghana National Gas Company to head the place as the Chief Executive Officer . This means he will be taking over from the current CEO of the company, Dr. George Sipa-Adjah Yankey.
