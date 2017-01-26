Doctor's rape case: More sexcapade revelations at Essikado Hospital

It is emerging that the sexcapade at the Essikado Hospital in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis has been an age-old tradition, more worrying than meets the eye. Since the story of the alleged raping of a nurse by a doctor at the Essikado Hospital broke recently, 3news.com has been flooded with mindboggling stories of victims who suffered almost similar despicable acts at the facility.

