Doctor's rape case: More sexcapade revelations at Essikado Hospital
It is emerging that the sexcapade at the Essikado Hospital in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis has been an age-old tradition, more worrying than meets the eye. Since the story of the alleged raping of a nurse by a doctor at the Essikado Hospital broke recently, 3news.com has been flooded with mindboggling stories of victims who suffered almost similar despicable acts at the facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC