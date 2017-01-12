Doctor rapes nurse at Essikado hospital

Officials of the Essikado Hospital in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis could not confirm report about an alleged rape case involving a trainee nurse and a medical doctor. A source claimed that the doctor invited the trainee nurse who was on night duty on Tuesday evening January 10, to his office and sexually abused her.

Chicago, IL

