DKM creditors cry foul over bribe allegations

Validated customers of DKM Microfinance Company have accused officials of the Ghana Commercial Bank as well as security personnel at the payment centers of demanding bribes before paying them their locked up investments. According to the customers, officials of the Registrar General's Department, which is the Official Liquidator of the company, demand between GHC200 and GHc500 before paying customers their locked up cash.

