DKM creditors cry foul over bribe all...

DKM creditors cry foul over bribe allegations

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Validated customers of DKM Microfinance Company have accused officials of the Ghana Commercial Bank as well as security personnel at the payment centers of demanding bribes before paying them their locked up investments. According to the customers, officials of the Registrar General's Department, which is the Official Liquidator of the company, demand between GHC200 and GHc500 before paying customers their locked up cash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,149 • Total comments across all topics: 277,652,327

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC