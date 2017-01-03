Denkyem launches program for talented basketball students
When we talk about an organization that has made a lot of impact on the youth especially in the Greater Accra region, then there is only one name that comes to mind, which is Denkyem; to be precise "Denkyem Charitable Organization" a United States of America based Nongovernmental organization, with its affiliate situated in Tema, Ghana. Denkyem has been responsible for the provision of sportswear e.g. Soccer boots, soccer balls, jerseys, basketballs and used clothing, to the youth and the needy.
