Democratic Voice congratulates HE Nan...

Democratic Voice congratulates HE Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The Democratic Voice wishes to congratulate HE President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo as the newly sworn in President of the Republic of Ghana. We hope that the perseverance shown over the years by the veteran politician, Nana Addo, has resulted in this victory, which is his 3rd attempt at the Presidency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,458 • Total comments across all topics: 277,858,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC