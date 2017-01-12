Democratic Voice congratulates HE Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.
The Democratic Voice wishes to congratulate HE President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo as the newly sworn in President of the Republic of Ghana. We hope that the perseverance shown over the years by the veteran politician, Nana Addo, has resulted in this victory, which is his 3rd attempt at the Presidency.
