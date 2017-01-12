Dalex CEO prompts Alan Kyerematen

Trade Minister-designate, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has been advised by Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance, Ken Thompson, not to repeat the mistakes associated with the implementation of the the Presidential Special Initiatives during his tenure under the previous Kufuor administration which led to their collapse. According to Mr Thompson, the business community would oppose any attempts by Mr Kyerematen to repeat such mistakes, adding that they would keep an eagle eye on him.

