Creation of new ministries is strategic - Dr Kobby Mensah
The creation of the ministries of Sanitation and Railway & Development is strategic and very much needed by the people of Ghana, Dr Kobby Mensah, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, has said. According to him, Ghanaians, especially those in Sekondi-Takoradi, badly need rail transport to go about their duties hence the focus given to the railway sector by the president is apt.
