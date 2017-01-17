Creation of Ahafo Region: Akufo-Addo ...

Creation of Ahafo Region: Akufo-Addo must remain focused - NPP chairman

The Asutifi North Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party , Mr Francis Opoku Sarfo, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to focus on his campaign promise to create the Ahafo Region out of the existing Brong Ahafo Region. He said in the runup to the 2016 election, Nana Akufo- 'Addo, in his campaign, called on the people of Ahafo to vote for him promising to create a new region for them to bring decentralisation more closer them.

