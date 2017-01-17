Cocoa shortage looms in Ghana

Cocoa shortage looms in Ghana

Cocoa shortage is looming in Ghana as illegal diamond and gold mining activities are killing cocoa farms in mining communities in the country, Today investigations have revealed. Farmers from cocoa growing communities in Ashanti, Western, Brong Ahafo and the three Northern Regions-Northern, Upper East and Upper West- told Today that they are being forced by their chiefs and landowners to sell off their cocoa farms to both local and foreign registered and illegal miners as destruction of land and water resources there intensify.

