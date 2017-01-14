Cocaine Woman Caged

THE 23-YEAR-OLD lady, Sakina Mustapha, who was busted three days ago by prison officers at the Sunyani Medium Prison for allegedly attempting to smuggle whitish and brownish substances suspected to be cocaine into the prison, has appeared in court and remanded into prison custody to reappear on 25th January, 2017. Meanwhile, the 98 wraps of the substance found in her black purse have been sent to the police forensic department in Accra for further examination, according to the Brong-Ahafo Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Sampson Gbande.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.