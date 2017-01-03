Chiefs in Upper East reduce dowry to make marriage attractive
At the 29th Samanpiid Festival, the Regional Minister, Albert Abongo, the Paramount Chief of the Kasaug Traditional Area, Zugraana Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka for the decision, which he noted, would make marriage attractive. He also commended the chiefs and the Traditional Council for the elimination of female genital mutilation in the area.
Start the conversation
