Chiefs in Upper East reduce dowry to ...

Chiefs in Upper East reduce dowry to make marriage attractive

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

At the 29th Samanpiid Festival, the Regional Minister, Albert Abongo, the Paramount Chief of the Kasaug Traditional Area, Zugraana Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka for the decision, which he noted, would make marriage attractive. He also commended the chiefs and the Traditional Council for the elimination of female genital mutilation in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,028 • Total comments across all topics: 277,586,726

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC