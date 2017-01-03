Chief supports construction of Asere stool secretariat

The chief of Abehenase near Amassaman in the Greater Accra Region; Obrempong Nii Kotey Susubribi Onyaa I, has presented building materials worth several hundreds of Ghana Cedis towards the construction of a divisional stool secretariat for the Asere Divisional Council under the Ga Traditional Council. The building materials consists of heaps of sands, iron rods, 'wawa' boards, bamboo scaffolds, 2000 pieces of blocks and one hundred bags of cement were presented to the Acting president of the divisional council, Nii Amarkai III after a colourful durbar of chiefs to seek unity and harmony among chiefs under the stool in Accra.

