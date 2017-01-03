Chief supports construction of Asere ...

Chief supports construction of Asere stool secretariat

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The chief of Abehenase near Amassaman in the Greater Accra Region; Obrempong Nii Kotey Susubribi Onyaa I, has presented building materials worth several hundreds of Ghana Cedis towards the construction of a divisional stool secretariat for the Asere Divisional Council under the Ga Traditional Council. The building materials consists of heaps of sands, iron rods, 'wawa' boards, bamboo scaffolds, 2000 pieces of blocks and one hundred bags of cement were presented to the Acting president of the divisional council, Nii Amarkai III after a colourful durbar of chiefs to seek unity and harmony among chiefs under the stool in Accra.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,979 • Total comments across all topics: 277,787,225

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC