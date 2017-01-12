Bungalow saga: Mahama's conduct - credit' to Ghana - " Akufo-Addo

Despite controversies surrounding his request to keep his official bungalow as part of his retirement package, former President John Dramani Mahama's conduct has been a credit to the nation, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said. While expressing his gratitude to God for his electoral victory at the Accra Ridge Church on Sunday January 15, Mr Akufo-Addo also lauded Mr Mahama for his role in ensuring a peaceful transition.

