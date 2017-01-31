Brong Ahafo youth exposes Eric Opoku over DKM
Some aggrieved customers of the defunct micro finance company, DKM in the Brong Ahafo Region, are questioning the sincerity of the immediate past regional minister and Member of Parliament for Asunafo South, Eric Opoku's recent profusions in parliament to ensure the full refund of their investment. They said the Asunafo South's MP posture smirked of hypocrisy since the gargantuan micro finance scam took place under his watch yet he was not able to help them retrieve their investments till he left office.
