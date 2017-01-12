Brong-Ahafo records 67 maternal deaths

Brong-Ahafo records 67 maternal deaths

A total of 67 maternal deaths were recorded in the Brong-Ahafo Region, last year, Dr. Osei Kuffour Afreh, the Deputy Regional Director , has announced. Compared with the 2015 figure of 87, this showed a significant decline in the number of women, who died during childbirth.

Chicago, IL

