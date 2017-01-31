Bredi youth on rampage; chases alleged same sex marriage promoter
The Youth of Bredi, a village in the Kintampo South District of the Brong Ahafo Region, burnt down a house and a vehicle believed to belong to one native of the village, Mr Emmanuel Nyarko for allegedly promoting homosexuality in the village among the youth. Mr Nyarko, is alleged to have established a youth support group that created an opportunity for many of the inhabitants of the village and visitors to meet and provide support in the areas of education and sports.
