Bredi youth on rampage; chases allege...

Bredi youth on rampage; chases alleged same sex marriage promoter

14 hrs ago

The Youth of Bredi, a village in the Kintampo South District of the Brong Ahafo Region, burnt down a house and a vehicle believed to belong to one native of the village, Mr Emmanuel Nyarko for allegedly promoting homosexuality in the village among the youth. Mr Nyarko, is alleged to have established a youth support group that created an opportunity for many of the inhabitants of the village and visitors to meet and provide support in the areas of education and sports.

Chicago, IL

