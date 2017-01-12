Bishop urges unity and hard work for national development
The Right Reverend Dr. Festus Yeboah Asuamah, the Anglican Bishop of Sunyani has called for unity and hard work among Ghanaians to speed up holistic national development. He said the peaceful free and fair Election 2016 was "the act of God", saying Ghana was the winner because by divine providence it had gone through a peaceful transition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
|Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|The lies of islam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC