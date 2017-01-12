BEIGE acquires Universal Pensions
The BEIGE Group , a financial services provider, has acquired Universal Pensions Master Trust , a licensed corporate trustee. This brings to two the number of corporate trustees that have been acquired by TBG in the last 18 months and this move goes to confirm related press statements made last year by the BEIGE CEO, Mike Nyinaku.
