B/A: 7 graves looted, bones and ornaments stolen

Residents of Miremano in the Jaman South District of the Brong Ahafo Region, have been thrown into a state of utter shock after they realized that 7 graves at the town's cemetary have been exhumed by certain unscrupolous. What surpised them more was the fact that bones of the coprse and ornaments with which the corpse were buried were also taken away by the unknown criminals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.