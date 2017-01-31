Ayariga bribery Allegation: Anim Piesie calls for applause for Mahama Ayariga
NDC Communicator, Bernard Anim Piesie has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to address the bribery allegation against the Minister for Energy, Boakye Agyarko. Mr. Anim Piesie noted that the bribery allegation is of interest to Ghana and so, just as the President impressed upon Ghanaians to be citizens and not spectators, in his inaugural speech; he expects him to equally speak on the bribery issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC