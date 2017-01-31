Ayariga bribery Allegation: Anim Pies...

Ayariga bribery Allegation: Anim Piesie calls for applause for Mahama Ayariga

13 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

NDC Communicator, Bernard Anim Piesie has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to address the bribery allegation against the Minister for Energy, Boakye Agyarko. Mr. Anim Piesie noted that the bribery allegation is of interest to Ghana and so, just as the President impressed upon Ghanaians to be citizens and not spectators, in his inaugural speech; he expects him to equally speak on the bribery issue.

