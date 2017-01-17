Asantehemaa laid to rest

After 111 years on Mother Earth, 39 of which was spent as the queen mother of the Ashanti Kingdom, the late Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II was yesterday given the final farewell on her journey to the "village". She was buried under the cover of darkness at the Breman Royal Mausoleum this dawn.

