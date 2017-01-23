Arrest the NPP thugs attacking NDC women, Hajia Joyce Zaynab Mahama

The National Women's Organiser of the National Democratic Congress , Hajia Joyce Zaynab Mahama, is asking the party's women who have come under attacks to remain calm, but has appealed to the police to be proactive in dealing with the NPP hoodlums. Some New Patriotic Party supporters have taken over some public properties following the change of power which has also affected some NDC women providing services under the School Feeding Programme.

