Arrest the NPP thugs attacking NDC women, Hajia Joyce Zaynab Mahama
The National Women's Organiser of the National Democratic Congress , Hajia Joyce Zaynab Mahama, is asking the party's women who have come under attacks to remain calm, but has appealed to the police to be proactive in dealing with the NPP hoodlums. Some New Patriotic Party supporters have taken over some public properties following the change of power which has also affected some NDC women providing services under the School Feeding Programme.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC