Army revolt spreads through Ivory Coast cities

Mutinying soldiers entered Ivory Coast's military headquarters and fired into the air inside the compound housing the defence ministry today, a diplomatic source said, and the defence minister sought to negotiate an end to their two-day revolt. The uprising began early yesterday when disgruntled soldiers - mainly former rebel fighters - demanding wage increases and bonuses seized Bouake, the second-largest city, then spread to at least four other cities and towns later in the day.

Chicago, IL

