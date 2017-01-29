Appointment of Asomah-Cheremeh shows ...

Appointment of Asomah-Cheremeh shows Akufo-Addo's disrespectful nature - Krontihene

11 hrs ago

The Krontihene of Sunyani Traditional Council, Nana Bofotia Boaponsem II, says the appointment of Lawyer Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh as the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister shows the disrespectful nature of President Akufo-Addo. According to him, the appointment of Asomah-Cheremeh irrespective of his gross insubordination to the Sunyani Traditional Council proves the point that the entire NPP executives in Brong Ahafo and the President, Nana Akufo-Addo are in support of his behaviour.

Chicago, IL

