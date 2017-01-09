Amend Transition Act for orderly tran...

Amend Transition Act for orderly transition on economy - Seth Terkper

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Immediate past Finance Minister Seth Terkper is urging a review of the Presidential Transition Act to consider issues of the economy. He says the current Act predominantly focuses on the political aspect of the transition process and less on the economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,787 • Total comments across all topics: 277,771,471

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC