Akufo-Addo's Nat'l Security Advisor "...

Akufo-Addo's Nat'l Security Advisor "Top Class Soldier" - Fritz Baffour

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

The incoming National Security adviser Brigadier General Emmanuel Okyere is a top soldier and fit for the job, the outgoing Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, Fritz Baffour has said. President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo at a press conference on Wednesday named the Brigadier General as his national security advisor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,149 • Total comments across all topics: 277,652,331

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC