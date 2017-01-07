Akufo-Addo Receives Commendation From...

Akufo-Addo Receives Commendation From Alma Mater

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

The Lancing College in the United Kingdom, has congratulated President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo following his win in Ghana's general elections to become the fifth President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana. Nana Akufo-Addo, who was affectionately referred to as Billy is a product of the College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,609 • Total comments across all topics: 277,701,943

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC