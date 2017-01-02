Akufo-Addo gov't assures of non-inter...

Akufo-Addo gov't assures of non-interference in private sector

17 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

The incoming Nana Akufo-Addo-led government has assured there will be an absolute non-interference in the private sector. It says it would build the capacity of local contractors in an effort to cut back on foreign labour and also minimise government's engagement of foreign expatriates.

Chicago, IL

