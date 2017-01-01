Akufo-Addo allays fears of Krobos

The President-Elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has praised the Krobo traditional areas and the Upper Manya Krobo Constituency in particular for making history by supporting the New Patriotic Party to win one seat in the December 7 polls. He said for the past 24 years there had never been any election in which the Krobo areas voted massively for the NPP, let alone make the party win a seat convincingly, like this year, adding: "This has been very historic, indeed."

