Airtel Ghana treats premier customers to unforgettable date night

Airtel Ghana, as part of its extensive programme to celebrate its Premier customers, has treated dozens of gold and diamond tier Premier customers to a bespoke dinner at the Movenpick Ambassador hotel in Accra to reward them for their loyalty and to build on the intimate relationship the company has with these customers. Customers were treated to the choicest meals and serenaded with music throughout the night as the leadership of the company spent time to interact take feedback from customers.

