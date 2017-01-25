Airtel Ghana mourns with Otumfuo Osei...

Airtel Ghana mourns with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asanteman

7 hrs ago

Airtel Ghana joined thousands of Ghanaians and foreign dignitaries to mourn with Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Asanteman during the burial of Asantehemaa Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II on January 19. Led by the Chief Executive Officer , Lucy Quist, the Airtel team made a donation as custom required before joining other mourners to file past the mortal remains of the Queen of the Ashanti Kingdom. The Asantehemaa's burial service was attended by thousands people including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former Presidents, Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor, John Mahama, and former UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan.

Chicago, IL

