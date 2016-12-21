A scorched earth policy? asks NPP-Canada

A scorched earth policy? asks NPP-Canada

By Gilbert Adu Gyimah Media reports suggest that an increasing number of Ghanaians are expressing disquiet over the spate of actions of the out-going Administration of President John Mahama since their electoral defeat. These reported actions, which were without recourse to the Joint Transition Team or the in-coming Administration, include: 1) Appointment of the Chairperson of the CHRAJ 2) Appointment of the Chairperson of the NCCE 3) Appointment of the Auditor General 4) Signing of multi-million dollar contracts 5) Frenzied hiring and recruitment into government institutions 6) Increases in allowance of National Service Personnel 7) Other Wage Increments.

