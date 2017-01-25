8-member delegation to represent Ghan...

8-member delegation to represent Ghana at ECOWAS Parliament

The representatives led by the Majority Chief Whip Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh will help the Community Parliament in its advisory role in considering matters concerning the region particularly on issues relating to fundamental human rights and freedom and make recommendations to institutions and organs of ECOWAS. Members of the delegation are O.B Amoah, Member of Parliament for Akwapim South, Ama Pomaah Boateng Andoh MP for Juaben, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Effutu MP, Kwabena Appiah-Pinkrah member for Akrofuom.

