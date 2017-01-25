8-member delegation to represent Ghana at ECOWAS Parliament
The representatives led by the Majority Chief Whip Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh will help the Community Parliament in its advisory role in considering matters concerning the region particularly on issues relating to fundamental human rights and freedom and make recommendations to institutions and organs of ECOWAS. Members of the delegation are O.B Amoah, Member of Parliament for Akwapim South, Ama Pomaah Boateng Andoh MP for Juaben, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Effutu MP, Kwabena Appiah-Pinkrah member for Akrofuom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC