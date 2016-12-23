Xmas food favorites and what they wil...

Xmas food favorites and what they will cost you

With the onset of the festive period comes hikes in the prices of food stuff especially the essential Christmas goodies. A visit to most markets across the Greater Accra Region show that majority of Christmas dinner essentials and other food stuff including poultry, rice, oil, confectionary among others increased to about 30 percent a few days to the holidays.

Chicago, IL

