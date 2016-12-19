Transition team agrees on 'last minut...

Transition team agrees on 'last minute contracts'

Monday Dec 19

Both sides of the transition team have reached a compromise regarding the signing of new contracts and other decisions with major financial implications by the President John Mahama-led administration in its last days. According to President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo's transition team, the outgoing administration will hence take all such decisions in consultation with the incoming administration.

Chicago, IL

