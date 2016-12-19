Transition team agrees on 'last minute contracts'
Both sides of the transition team have reached a compromise regarding the signing of new contracts and other decisions with major financial implications by the President John Mahama-led administration in its last days. According to President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo's transition team, the outgoing administration will hence take all such decisions in consultation with the incoming administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov 26
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
|Muslims urged to ensure peace during election
|Jun '16
|The lies of islam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC