Tech universities key to entrepreneurial dev't - " Prof. Adinkra Appiah
The Vice-Chancellor of the Sunyani Technical University , Professor Kwadwo Adinkra Appiah, has admonished that training and entrepreneurial development by technical universities are the remedies to curbing rising graduate unemployment in the country and, therefore, must be given the needed support. Professor Appiah was of the view that the practically oriented courses undertaken by students help them acquire the needed maximum skills to setting up their own businesses as well as creating employment opportunities for others.
