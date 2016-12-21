Tech universities key to entrepreneur...

Tech universities key to entrepreneurial dev't - " Prof. Adinkra Appiah

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The Vice-Chancellor of the Sunyani Technical University , Professor Kwadwo Adinkra Appiah, has admonished that training and entrepreneurial development by technical universities are the remedies to curbing rising graduate unemployment in the country and, therefore, must be given the needed support. Professor Appiah was of the view that the practically oriented courses undertaken by students help them acquire the needed maximum skills to setting up their own businesses as well as creating employment opportunities for others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov 26 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,715 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,443

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC