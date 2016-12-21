Takoradi Port partners investor to improve handling of containers

The Takoradi Port has signed a joint venture agreement with a private investor, Ibistek Crowley, for the construction of an off-dock container terminal with a capacity of 7,500TU to improve the handling of containers at the port. The terminal, located at the Old Prime Wood Site in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, would create sufficient space within the precincts of the port for other activities that would generate revenue.

