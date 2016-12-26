Takoradi Port partners investor to im...

Takoradi Port partners investor to improve handling of containers

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

The Takoradi Port has signed a joint venture agreement with a private investor, Ibistek Crowley, for the construction of an off-dock container terminal with a capacity of 7,500TU to improve the handling of containers at the port. The terminal, located at the Old Prime Wood Site in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, would create sufficient space within the precincts of the port for other activities that would generate revenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,016 • Total comments across all topics: 277,381,617

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC