Sunyani records 29 deliveries on Chri...

Sunyani records 29 deliveries on Christmas and Boxing Day

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Three major health facilities in Sunyani recorded a total of 29 births between the midnight of Saturday, December 24 and the morning of Monday, December 26. The babies, 15 males and 14 females, were all in healthy condition at the morning when the Ghana News Agency visited the facilities where they were delivered. The facilities are the Sunyani Regional, the Sunyani Municipal and the Seventh Day Adventist Hospitals respectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,288 • Total comments across all topics: 277,392,518

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC