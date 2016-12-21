Sunyani records 29 deliveries on Christmas and Boxing Day

Three major health facilities in Sunyani recorded a total of 29 births between the midnight of Saturday, December 24 and the morning of Monday, December 26. The babies, 15 males and 14 females, were all in healthy condition at the morning when the Ghana News Agency visited the facilities where they were delivered. The facilities are the Sunyani Regional, the Sunyani Municipal and the Seventh Day Adventist Hospitals respectively.

