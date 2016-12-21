Six illegal orphanages closed down in Brong Ahafo
The Department of Social Development in the Brong Ahafo Region has threatened to close down more children's homes in the near feature. Already, the department which was formerly known as the Department of Social Welfare had closed down six out of the 15 homes in the region due to improper management of the homes.
