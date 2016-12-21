Russians looking for a handshake from...

Russians looking for a handshake from Nana Akufo-Addo

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has praised Ghanaian authorities for efforts at conducting another successful presidential and parliamentary elections and hailed the electorate for showing maturity at the polls held on 7 December 2016. In an official statement posted Tuesday, the Ministry noted that "observers from the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States have recognised the election results as credible, as no serious violations that could have affected the expression of the people's will were reported."

Chicago, IL

