Problems at the Kotoka International Airport's Arrival and Departure Halls Call for Urgent & Immediate Upgrading On my arrival at the Accra Kotoka International Airport on 20 November 2016 at about 20:00 hours aboard a British Airways flight, I immediately noticed two problems of which I conveyed them to the public's attention through a publication put out on both Ghanaweb and Modernghana. The problems were, or are, about the non-existence of a "Transit Hall"A at the airport and the non-internationally-conforming standard of checking out landed air passengers at the immigration desks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.