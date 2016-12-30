Problems at the Kotoka International ...

Problems at the Kotoka International Airport's Arrival and Departure Halls

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Problems at the Kotoka International Airport's Arrival and Departure Halls Call for Urgent & Immediate Upgrading On my arrival at the Accra Kotoka International Airport on 20 November 2016 at about 20:00 hours aboard a British Airways flight, I immediately noticed two problems of which I conveyed them to the public's attention through a publication put out on both Ghanaweb and Modernghana. The problems were, or are, about the non-existence of a "Transit Hall"A at the airport and the non-internationally-conforming standard of checking out landed air passengers at the immigration desks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,122 • Total comments across all topics: 277,387,381

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC