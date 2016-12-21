Private hospital introduces one-time ...

Private hospital introduces one-time health insurance premium

A private health provider, C4C Homeopathic Hospital, has started pioneering a one-time premium health insurance across various regional capitals in the country. Director of the hospital, Dr Michael Kwadwo Kyeremateng announced in a statement that the scheme is already in operation at major towns including Accra, Cape Coast, Takoradi and Konongo.

Chicago, IL

