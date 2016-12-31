Portrait photo of Nana Addo and wife break social media
A portrait photo of Ghana's prez-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo and his wife Rebecca Addo spotted on social media is breaking the internet right now. The portrait photo which was carefully designed has gone viral on social media with the two lovebirds doing their own thing.
